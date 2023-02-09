Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 6,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

