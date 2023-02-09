Aleph Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $238.37 million and $3.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 196,728,284 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

