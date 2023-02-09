Algorand Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $195.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,651,196 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,453,038 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

