Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Joseph M. Hogan Purchases 2,928 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $13.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.38. 1,115,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

