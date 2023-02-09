Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.47

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

AMOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

