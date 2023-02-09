Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

