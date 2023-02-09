Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

