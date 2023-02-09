Amalgamated Bank Has $25.63 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GS opened at $377.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

