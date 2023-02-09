Amalgamated Bank Has $41.49 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

