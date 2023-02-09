Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,604 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Shares of CI opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.