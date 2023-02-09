Amaze World (AMZE) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $32.68 million and $20,063.75 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

