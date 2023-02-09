American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

