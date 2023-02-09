American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,841. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.