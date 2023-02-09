American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

