Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.08. 248,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,662. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.22 and its 200 day moving average is $257.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

