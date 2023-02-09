AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.82. The stock had a trading volume of 923,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

