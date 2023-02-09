AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 133.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 467,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 130,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 7,293,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,286,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

