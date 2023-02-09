Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,076 shares of company stock worth $5,296,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,714,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.