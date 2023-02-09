Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,962,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $198,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,000 shares of company stock worth $71,311,390. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

