Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.24% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

