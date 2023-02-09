Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/8/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.00.
- 1/25/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 50,044,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,290,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
