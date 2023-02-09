Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.00.

1/25/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 50,044,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,290,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

