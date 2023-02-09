Antony P. Ressler Sells 76,016 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,593. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

