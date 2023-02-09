Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.21

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 209067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

