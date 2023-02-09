Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

ARCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

