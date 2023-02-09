Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
ARCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.
