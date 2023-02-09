ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $361,177.24

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $361,177.24 and $17,038.93 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00441684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.81 or 0.29257929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00447236 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.