ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to “Hold” at China Renaissance

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
ASE Technology Stock Up 0.8 %
ASE Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
