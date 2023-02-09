ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to “Hold” at China Renaissance

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Articles

