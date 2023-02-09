AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

