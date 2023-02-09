Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,102 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,230,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,923,000 after buying an additional 985,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,411,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,702,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 135,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 548,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

