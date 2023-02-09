Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.97.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

