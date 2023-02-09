Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE BX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,004,939 shares of company stock worth $170,055,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

