Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

