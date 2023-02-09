Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 616 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.