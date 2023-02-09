Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Avangrid Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE AGR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 706,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avangrid (AGR)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.