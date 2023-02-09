Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 706,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

