Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 1.5%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 79,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 189,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Ayro Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Institutional Trading of Ayro
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ayro by 903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 476,409 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 124.8% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ayro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ayro Company Profile
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
