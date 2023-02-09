Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.84 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $478.80 million and $24.84 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 84.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01415732 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006471 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.01695268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $33,278,001.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

