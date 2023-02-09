Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,843 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

