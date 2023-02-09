Bank of Hawaii Buys 272 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,868 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,609 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

