Bank of Hawaii Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

