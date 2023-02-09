Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

NYSE HD opened at $323.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.89 and its 200 day moving average is $305.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

