Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,467 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

