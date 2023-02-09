Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 22,015,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.