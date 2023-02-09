Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,974. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42.

