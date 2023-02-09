Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 157 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 191,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

