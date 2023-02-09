Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 261,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

