Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €10.00 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.75) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR HAB traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €7.42 ($7.98). 70,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The company has a market cap of $591.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.29. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of €9.45 ($10.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

