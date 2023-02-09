Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 117,605 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $157,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.66 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

