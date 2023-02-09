Bessemer Group Inc. Has $165.80 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 63,632.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Copart worth $165,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

