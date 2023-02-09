Bessemer Group Inc. Has $472.65 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $472,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,139,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

