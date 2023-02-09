Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,342 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $265,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $565.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

