Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 521,489 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $149,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

